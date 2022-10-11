Bus carrying university students overturns in Tanjung Malim

IPOH: A bus carrying about 60 university students was believed to have skidded and overturned in Jalan Slim Lama, Tanjung Malim, this evening.

Muallim district police chief Supt Mohd Hasni Mohd Nasir said police received a call at about 7 pm regarding the incident.

“The accident occurred after the Kota Malim Prima junction. Preliminary investigations found that 11 passengers, including the driver, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Slim River Hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the cause of the incident is still under investigation and any updates will be informed soon.

Meanwhile, Tanjung Malim Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Zairul Fahmi Mohd Nazari, when contacted by Bernama, said the fire brigade had gone to the scene for rescue work.-Bernama