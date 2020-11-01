Bus driver reunites with family after seven months apart

JOHOR BAHRU: After seven months of being apart from his family due to work and the travel ban imposed to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, a Malaysian working as a bus driver in Singapore finally returned home to meet his first-born daughter for the first time.

Muhammad Fadlie Md Yunos, 30, said he was grateful to see his wife Norazrin Mohamad Apandi, 27, and six-month-old Nur Afeeya Humaira healthy and safe.

He said they only communicated using smartphones while being apart due to the Movement Control Order (MCO), besides watching his family’s photos and videos.

“Previously, when I left my eight-month pregnant wife to go to work in Singapore, I thought the MCO would last for only two weeks. As it turned out I couldn’t be there when she gave birth to our daughter because I had to work in the republic.”

“Fortunately, our families were able to take care of my wife. I could only accompany her virtually via video call in the labour room,” said the Melaka-born Muhammad Fadlie when met at Taman Bukit Alif here, recently.

He said that as soon as he completed his quarantine, he used his one-week leave to take his wife and daughter to Cameron Highlands before returning to the republic yesterday.

“Seeing them in good condition puts my heart at ease to go back to work,” said Muhammad Fadlie, who has been working in Singapore for 10 years.

He hoped that the Covid-19 situation would gradually improve so that the Malaysia-Singapore borders could be opened. — Bernama