Business premises at Rantau Panjang duty-free zone closed due to floods: Bomba

PASIR MAS: All business premises in the Rantau Panjang duty-free zone have been closed after flood waters in the town rose to between 0.3 to 0.5 metres due to continuous heavy rain and Sungai Golok overflowing its banks since last minute.

Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Anwar Abu Bakar said the department was monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of the people of Rantau Panjang.

“If the rain continues, the water level in Rantau Panjang town is expected to rise but we are hoping for an improvement in the weather condition so that the situation can return to normal.

“According to reports that we received, all three main entry points to Rantau Panjang are still flooded since last night. Only heavy vehicles can enter,“ he told reporters after joining a flood rescue mission, here today.

Anwar said those affected by the floods have been evacuated to safer grounds and placed in Temporary Flood Relief centres.

“We are working closely with other agencies like Polis Diraja Malaysia (PDRM), Civil Defence Forces (APM) and Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) to carry out flood rescue operations,“ he said.-Bernama