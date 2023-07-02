Business tycoon Adani’s issue continues to rock Indian parliament

NEW DELHI: The Adani Enterprises issue continued to rock both houses of the Indian parliament on Monday, as lawmakers of opposition parties demanded a probe, reported Xinhua.

Speaker of the lower house Om Birla adjourned the house for three hours, after failing to pacify the agitated opposition lawmakers.

Opposition lawmakers had been demanding a probe into loans or investments by the Life Insurance Company (LIC) and the largest public-sector State Bank of India (SBI) in the private conglomerate.

Adani’s shares value have been consistently falling over the past week, particularly ever since a report by “Hindenburg Research” rocked the Indian economy alleging “improper use” by the company of offshore tax havens, while flagging concerns about high debt and the valuations of its seven listed companies.

According to media, the LIC has invested more than US$4 billion in the conglomerate, while the SBI has given loans of US$2.6 billion to companies in the Adani conglomerate.

Opposition lawmakers have been demanding a joint parliamentary committee set up to probe the Adani issue, or an inquiry under the supervision of the Supreme Court of India. -Bernama