Business tycoon Vincent Tan applies for leave to initiate judicial review

PETALING JAYA: Business tycoon Tan Sri Vincent Tan of Berjaya Group has applied for leave in an effort to initiate judicial review against Putrajaya’s decision to terminate his company’s Letter of Intent (LoI) for a multi-million ringgit vehicle fleet concession.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), Tan through Cekap Urus Sdn Bhd, filed the application at the High Court and named Putrajaya, the Finance Minister and Spanco Sdn Bhd as respondents.

He also claimed that the group that is also in a consortium with Naza Group, had been picked to manage the fleet concession by the previous administration through a LoI issued in 2018.

It is understood that a 49:51 consortium was formed with Naza in 2018 to bid for the contract deemed lucrative, which also involved vehicles estimated to be worth around RM300 million yearly starting after the fifth year.

The business tycoon also said the consortium had received the LoI from the Finance Ministry to replace Spanco Sdn Bhd.

The government, then under Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, had terminated their LoI and gave the tender to Spanco, which was RM700 million more expensive than their own tender.

The news report further reported that the applicant is seeking a court declaration that the termination of their Lol by the first respondent is invalid, null, and void.

Apart from that, he is also seeking a declaration that the government and finance minister’s decision to award the tender to Spanco through direct negotiation is invalid, null and void.

The applicant also sought a mandamus order to compel the government and the Finance Ministry to carry out the necessary action in the letter awarded to Cekap Urus on Dec 11, 2019.

To this, High Court judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid has fixed Aug 24 to hear the application.

More to come...