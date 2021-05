SHAH ALAM: A businessman was charged at the Sessions Court, here, today with cheating a man with a promise of a face-mask business that did not exist.

Tjeong Chan Chin, 43, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Muhamad Anas Mahadzir.

The man, who injured his leg in a fall two weeks ago and appeared in court with a walking stick, was charged with cheating a 37-year-old man into handing over RM352,000 for a face-mask business that did not exist.

The offence was allegedly committed at Jalan Tempua 8, Puchong Jaya between April 28 and May 13, last year.

The charge, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provides a jail term of up to 10 years and with whipping, and is liable with fine, if found guilty.

Tjeong, who was unrepresented, requested that his case not be posted on social media due to concerns that it would affect his business, but Muhammad Anas said proper application should be made for that.

He was allowed bail of RM20,000 with one surety and the court set July 14 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Zatil Hidayah Ali. — Bernama