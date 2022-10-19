Businessman charged with falsifying customs documents

JOHOR BAHRU: A businessman was charged in the Sessions Court here today on 11 counts of falsifying the declaration form for goods to be exported three years ago.

Feng Seng (pix), 68, who also faces 11 alternative charges, pleaded not guilty after all the charges were read out to him before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail.

The accused, who runs a forwarding business, was charged with falsifying the declaration form with the intention of deceiving the Royal Malaysian Customs Department 11 times between Aug 9, 2019, and Feb 10, 2020, at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex, Bangunan Sultan Iskandar here.

The charges were framed under Section 468 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of seven years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

For the 11 alternative charges, Feng Seng was accused of dishonestly using as genuine, an invoice attached to the declaration of goods to be exported, which he has reason to believe to be a forged document, at the same location and on the same date.

The charges under Section 471 of the Penal Code are punishable under Section 465 of the same code, which carries a jail term of up to two years or a fine or both, if convicted.

Judge Ahmad Kamal Arifin allowed bail at RM10,000 with one surety and ordered the accused to report himself to the Johor Bahru Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office once every month.

The court set Nov 7 for mention and document submission. -Bernama