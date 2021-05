KOTA KINABALU: A businessman pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to 30 counts of submitting false claims of over RM1.27 million in 2015.

Mohd Hazrul Izham Ali Akbar, 38, made the plea before judge Abu Bakar Manat.

On all the charges, he was alleged to have submitted 30 fake documents, namely tax invoices belonging to Syarikat Rezeki Naga to the Sabah Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) to get claims for fuel-supplying works for Syarikat Champion Enterprise, on Oct 12, 2015.

The charges were framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code, punishable under Section 468 of the same code which provides for a maximum jail term of seven years or a fine or both, if convicted.

The court then allowed the accused bail of RM30,000 with one surety and fixed July 2 for mention.

At the same court, an assistant manager of a company Hassan Ho Abdullah, 35, also pleaded not guilty to eight charges of submitting false claims totalling RM172,980 to the Sabah KPDNHEP, three years ago.

He was charged with using fake declaration and verification letters to make claims for a Community Drumming project under the National Product Price Council for Setia Gemilang Enterprise, at the KPDNHEP Kudat branch on Nov 27, 2018.

Judge Abu Bakar allowed him bail at RM20,000 with one surety and also set July 2 for mention.

Prosecuting officer from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Rekhraj Singh appears for the prosecution while Mohd Hazrul and Hassan were represented by lawyers Kamarudin Mohd Chinki and Amli Nohin, respectively. — Bernama