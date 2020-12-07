Businessman claims trial to RM45,000 bribery charge

JOHOR BAHRU: A businessman pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to offering RM45,000 in bribes to a police officer with the rank of ASP, last week

Samudin Kambali, 47, claimed trial after the charge against him was read out before Judge Kamarudin Kamsun.

According to the charge sheet, Samudin offered bribes to the officer who served with the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters.

The offer was made as an inducement so that the accused and his 65 friends would not have to undergo urine tests and have action taken against them under Article 10 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Act (No 7) 2020, during a raid conducted at an entertainment outlet in Ulu Tiram at 12.35 am on Dec 2.

He was charged under section Section 17(b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption (MACC) Act 2009, which is punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act.

If convicted, the accused may face a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of up to five times the amount of the bribe, or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

The court allowed the accused a bail of RM15,000 in one surety and ordered him to surrender his passport as well as report to the MACC office at the beginning of each month.

Judge Kamaruddin also set Jan 20 for mention.

MACC prosecuting officer Suhaili Sapun prosecuted while the accused was represented by counsel Mohammad Muzammil Hairiri. — Bernama