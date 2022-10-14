Businessman jailed eight months over 'Datuk' title fraud

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman was jailed for eight months by the Sessions Court here today for defrauding a woman to obtain the title of ‘Datuk’ involving a loss of RM100,000.

Judge Kamarudin Kamsun handed down the sentence against Abdullah Shafiq Abdul Rahman, 36, after he pleaded guilty to an optional charge, and the accused was ordered to serve the prison sentence from the date of his arrest on Oct 5.

The man was accused of defrauding businesswoman Norazlita Slamat, 57, by tricking the latter into making a payment of RM100,000 online to his bank account for the purpose of obtaining the title of ‘Datuk’ from the state of Melaka.

He was charged with committing the offence at a shopping centre in Jalan Tun Ismail here on Oct 4 according to Section 417 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, or a fine, or both, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zulaaikha Mohd Apandi requested the court to mete out a deterrent sentence, taking into account the accused’s audacity to use the name of the palace to commit fraud.

Abdullah Shafiq, who was not represented by a lawyer, pleaded for a light sentence on the grounds he had a family to support.-Bernama