KOTA BHARU: A businessman with a ‘Datuk’ title today pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here on two counts of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt to his wife last week.

Razali Daud, 64, made the plea before Senior Assistant Registrar Tuan Ruzuaini Tuan Lah.

According to the first charge, Razali was accused of criminally intimidating his 43-year-old wife, Nurhaslinda Anuar, by using a knife and threatening to split her head with it.

The offence was committed under Section 506 of the Penal Code that provides for a jail term of up to seven years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

On the second count, he was charged with voluntarily causing injuries to his wife under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the Penal Code that provides a jail term of up to one year or a fine up to RM2,000 or both.

The father of five children is accused of committing the offences at Jalan Pasir Puteh, Kubang Kerian here at 11.30 am on Jan 16.

The court allowed bail of RM6,500 with one surety for both charges and fixed March 25 for re-mention of the case. — Bernama