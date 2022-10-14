Businessman SM Faisal’s case for hurting ex-wife postponed to Oct 31

KUALA LUMPUR: The trial of businessman Datuk SM Faisal SM Nasimuddin (pix), who is alleged to have caused injury to his ex-wife, Emilia Hanafi, which was scheduled for today at the Magistrate's Court here, has been postponed to Oct 31.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Aishah Ahmad Zakiuddin informed Magistrate Nadia Othman that the first prosecution witness, the 16-year-old son of SM Faisal and Emilia, could not be present to continue his testimony today because he was sitting for an exam.

“We could not call the witness because he is sitting for the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), which is equivalent to the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM). Apart from not wanting to disrupt his study,” said Nur Aishah.

She said the prosecution is ready to continue the trial with the sixth witness who is Emilia's younger sibling.

Lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader who represented SM Faisal requested that the case be postponed because his side did not receive the statement of the sixth witness from the prosecution.

SM Faisal, 43, was charged with intentionally causing injury to Emilia, 43, who was his wife at the time of the incident at a house in Desa Sri Hartamas, Brickfields, here between 12.30 pm and 4.30 pm on Nov 22, 2015.

The charge is framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code and can be punished under Section 326A of the same law which carries a maximum prison sentence of two years or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both, upon conviction.-Bernama