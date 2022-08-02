Businessman SM Faisal’s case for hurting wife postponed to Sept 8

KUALA LUMPUR: The hearing of a case involving businessman Datuk SM Faisal SM Nasimuddin, who is charged with voluntarily causing hurt on his ex-wife, Emilia Hanafi(pix), which was set for today, has been postponed to Sept 8.

Magistrate Nadia Othman set the date to continue the hearing after deputy public prosecutor Nur Aishah Ahmad Zakiuddin informed the court that both parties agreed for new dates to be fixed for the hearing.

The dates agreed upon by both parties are Sept 8, 12 and 14; Oct 14 and 26, as well as Nov 17 and 18, said Nur Aishah.

Lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, representing SM Faisal, confirmed the matter.

Meanwhile, Nur Aishah when met by reporters, said SM Faisal and Emilia’s 15-year-old son was supposed to be continue his testimony tin-camera proceedings today, but the hearing was vacated as the magistrate had an emergency.

SM Faisal is charged with voluntarily causing hurt to Emilia, 43, at a house in Desa Sri Hartamas, Brickfields here, between 12.30 pm and 4.30 pm on Nov 22, 2015.

The charge framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 326A of the same code, provides for a maximum jail term of two years or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both, if convicted.-Bernama