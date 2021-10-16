Businessman, two public servants among 83 compounded for SOP violation at three entertainment centres

JOHOR BAHRU: A businessman with the title “Datuk” and two public servants were among 83 individuals who were compounded for violating standard operating procedures under Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay(pix) said all of them, aged between 16 and 62 years, were compounded between RM2,000 and RM5,000, during raids conducted at three entertainment centres in the city in an operation conducted from 1 am until 11 pm yesterday.

He said the businessman, and the public servants, including a woman, aged between 35 and 41, were issued the compound in a raid at the Berjaya Waterfront complex, Stulang Laut.

A total of 50 individuals were inspected at the premises and issued the compound, with 10 of them, comprising foreign women were detained after they were found to be without valid travel documents, as well as 29 others who tested positive for drugs, he said in a statement.

He said the second raid was conducted at an entertainment centre at Taman Desa Jaya, Masai, where 17 individuals were issued compound, while the 16 others were compounded during a raid at the Southkey Mosaic commercial area.

The total amount of compound issued was RM357,000, which included compound of between RM10,000 and RM25,000 imposed on the owners of the three premises, he added.-Bernama