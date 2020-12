KUALA LUMPUR: A businesswoman was charged in the Sessions Court here today with receiving RM93,000 in deposit without a valid licence from a director of a private college, last year.

Hamidah Musa, 54, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge against her was read out by an interpreter before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail.

She was charged with receiving RM93,000 in deposit without a valid licence from Muhammad Sabri Md Rawi, 60, at a CIMB Bank branch in Brickfields here on July 29, 2019 at 4.21pm.

The charge, under Section 137(1) of the Financial Services Act 2013, punishable under Section 137(2) of the same law, carries a maximum 10 years’ jail or a fine of up to RM50 million or both.

Ahmad Kamal Arifin set bail at RM8,000 with one surety for the accused and set Jan 7 next year for case mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Khairiyah Samsudin appeared for the prosecution while Hamidah was represented by counsel Vinod Sharma. — Bernama