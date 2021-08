SEREMBAN: A 36-year-old businesswoman from Felda Serting Hilir, Jempol near here, was duped of RM105,523 by a man she fell in love with on Facebook since the end of 2018.

Negeri Sembilan Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Aibee Abd Ghani said the victim got to know the man going by the name of 'KA Agus' who claimed to be from Palembang, Indonesia.

“At first, they only interacted on Facebook’s ‘Messenger’ service and then connected through the Whatsapp application. After that, the man asked for money from the victim to help out in his financial problems.

“The man often asked for money to solve his family’s problems besides promising to pay off all the loans after selling his land in Indonesia,“ he said in a statement here today.

Aibee said, blinded by love, the woman had sent money to the man in stages to 19 different accounts starting Aug 31, 2019, involving 37 transactions in all with the total amount at RM105, 523.

He said the method of sending money to the man was through remittance agents such as Bank Central Asia, Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri Indonesia around Bahau.

Aibee added that the victim later realised that she had been cheated and lodged a police report last Monday (Aug 9) and that the case was under investigation.

Women are advised to be careful and not to be easily entangled in love through social media so as not to fall victim to scams.-Bernama