Businesswoman loses more than RM1 millon to Macau Scam

JOHOR BAHRU: A businesswoman claimed to have lost RM1.022 million to a Macau Scam over alleged unpaid taxes owed by her company to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the victim, aged 50, who lodged a police report on the alleged scam yesterday, claimed that a man, claiming to be an officer from IRB, contacted her to inform about the unpaid taxes owed by her company.

“She claimed to have received the call in the middle of May, and deceived by the man, she did as was instructed by depositing RM900,000, in 23 transactions through the cash deposit machine into 16 accounts.

“She also gave the syndicate access to her online banking ,” he said in a statement today.

Kamarul Zaman said the businesswoman only realised she had been scammed yesterday and lodged a police report when she found RM122,300 missing from her account and that the money was transferred without her knowledge to several unknown accounts. — Bernama