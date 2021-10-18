Buy Malaysian Products Campaign sales reach RM3.3 billion last year

PUTRAJAYA: While the country's entire domestic economic sector suffered because of the Covid pandemic, the Buy Malaysian Products Campaign (KBBM) registered encouraging sales last year, says Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexandar Nanta Linggi(pix).

According to him, the implementation of KBBM in 2020 chalked up sales value of RM3.3 billion with the stock-keeping unit (SKU) involving more than 326,000 for the retail sector while the online marketplace portal recorded a sales value of more than RM145 million.

According to him in 2019, KBBM recorded sales of products valued at RM2.87 billion involving 279,000 SKU in the retail sector and sales valued at RM6.84 million in the online market.

“KBBM played the leading role in ensuring that the domestic economy continues to remain competitive and able to withstand the Covid-19 challenge,” said Nanta when launching the “My Gaya Month” organised by the Malaysian Bumiputera Designers Association (MBDA) in conjunction with KBBM 2021 online today.

Nanta said the “My Gaya Month” not only brings together various local fashion brands to enliven the domestic market and penetrate the global market but also to support the government's plans to revive the economy.

Ït is hoped that the programme can encourage the public to buy and support local fashion and style and interest in buying and supporting as well as making the global market to be aware of the greatness of Malaysian products which are at par with international brands,” he said.

Meanwhile, MBDA president Rasta Rashid said the fashion collection in “My Gaya Month” which will be held for one month focuses on online sales via various platforms like Fashion Hub by MBDA, Shopee, Lazada, Aladdin 1 and Zalora.

He said the programme is targeting sales totalling RM500,000 with 30 local designers showcasing new fashion collections specially designed for the campaign which revolves around themes to support local luxury brands.

Rasta said the aim of the “My Gaya Month” is not only to promote Malaysian products through fashion products, lifestyle and technology but to introduce new entrepreneurs, stimulate the local economy, create new growth opportunities in the fashion industry besides creating an ecosystem that is resilient in terms of creating job opportunities.

“The programme will also highlight the diversity of visions and creativity of the fashion local fashion designers in Malaysia, besides providing opportunities to society to appreciate beauty and elegance born out of the local fashion industry,” he said.

MBDA founder Bon Zainal said the 'My Gaya Month' programme was in line with the Government's objective to showcase and assist designers and art enthusiasts to be more competitive and more inspired to produce their artwork to the world.

He said the initiative can help raise awareness among the people about Malaysian made products which are of quality and can compete with international products aside from instilling patriotism.

“We hope the fashion market will recovery by the middle of next year when more people will dress up and be stylish. We see consumers are more focused on necessities now,” said the popular fashion designer.-Bernama