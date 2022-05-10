BWF ranking: Aaron-Wooi Yik seal fourth spot

KUALA LUMPUR: National number one men’s doubles pair, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik moved up one rung to fourth in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) ranking today after clinching the world title in Japan, in August.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medallists, who collected 90,328 points, surpassed three-time world champions Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia, who sit in fifth with 89,465 points.

Two other Malaysian pairs, namely Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi and Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani remained in the ninth and tenth spots respectively, while Japan’s duo, Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi remained top with 102,050 points.

Yew Sin-Ee Yi collected 72,490 points while Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin garnered 69,375 points.

Meanwhile, 2022 Vietnam Open runner-up, Goh Jin Wei emerged as the country’s top women’s singles after climbing six rungs to 44th place by collecting 34,601 points to eclipse 2019 SEA Games champion, S. Kisona, who came in 46th with 33,749 points.

In the men’s singles, Malaysia’s professional ace, Lee Zii Jia remained third with 91,578 points, behind Danes, Viktor Axelsen (122,606 points) and Anders Antonsen (92,700 points).-Bernama