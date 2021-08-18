Bystander leaps into alligator tank to save worker (Video)

A PETTING zoo visitor jumped into a tank to save a worker from losing her life and limbs to an alligator on Aug 15.

The drama at the West Valley City petting zoo in Utah unfolded when a 2.5m long alligator grabbed the hand of Lindsay Bull who was feeding the reptile.

Video of the attack has gone viral on the social media and broadcast by several TV stations.

The alligator had climbed out of the water and onto a concrete ledge of a glass-enclosed tank during feeding time.

A group of spectators, including children, did not expect a life-threatening drama to unfold before them.

The alligator, named Darth Gator, latched onto Bull’s hand. Bystander, Donnie Wiseman, leapt into the tank to free the worker from the jaws of death.

Bull was given medical attention and has not lost unction in her hand. She intends to return to her job at the petting zoo after recovery.

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3fXvc2f9v7Y