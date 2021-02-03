Cabbie claims cops extorted cash from Bangladeshi on the way to KLIA

PETALING JAYA: Disgusted by their alleged misconduct, a taxi driver lashed out at the police for victimising and extorting cash from a foreign passenger he had ferried to the KL International Airport (KLIA) on Tuesday night.

The cabbie claimed he had fetched a Bangladeshi man from Sentul and headed for the KLIA as the foreign worker was returning to Bangladesh after months of being jobless.

He said he headed to KLIA with his passenger on the Maju Expressway (MEX) and exited at the Dengkil interchange where they came across a police checkpoint near a fire department building at about 10.50pm.

Speaking in Tamil in a video that was widely shared in the social media yesterday, the cabbie who neither identified himself nor showed himself only shot the main terminal building of the airport.

He lamented in the background of the video on the encounter with the police after dropping off the Bangladeshi.

“The police personnel at a checkpoint checked our documents and it was all in order. The Bangladeshi had a valid passport and a Covid-19 test result letter that cleared him. Despite not committing any offence and telling the cops the Bangladeshi was flying back home, they threatened to fine him RM1,000 for travelling between states and breaching the movement control order (MCO).

“They claimed that he needed a police permit for the journey.”

The cabbie said he told the police personnel that he had earlier gone to the Sentul district police headquarters to apply for the permit but was told that there was no need to do so and the foreigner would only need to produce his air ticket and passport at police checkpoints.

“They police at the checkpoint told me that while I did not need a permit as I was a cabbie, the foreigner should have applied for it. Moments later, the cops took the dumbfounded Bangladeshi aside and minutes later he returned and we left for the KLIA.”

The cabbie said during the journey, the Bangladeshi alleged that the police personnel had demanded for a RM500 bribe if he did not want to be fined but settled for RM100 when he told them he did not have enough money on him.

He said that upon arriving at KLIA, the foreign worker told him that he was down to his last RM50 as the cops had taken the rest of his money.

“Although the fare was RM80, I accepted the RM50. I just cannot tolerate and accept this. Like beggars, these police personnel pinched the last amount of cash the foreigner had and because of this, cabbies like me are affected. I want my plight to be known by all. The Bangladeshi came here to make a living and as he was out of a job, he decided to return to his country. He had all the documents on him but yet the police took his money. Is the Malaysian government not paying them (police) a salary?” he lashed out.

Selangor acting police chief DCP Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said police are aware of the video and have commenced an investigation to ascertain if there is any truth to the claim.

“We urge the taxi driver to come forward and lodge a police report on the matter. If he does not do so, it will be difficult for us to investigate. In the meantime, we are conducting an internal probe as we wait for the police report to be lodged by the cabbie,“ he told theSun today.