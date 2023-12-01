Cabinet agrees on RCI into allegations made in Tommy Thomas’ memoir

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cabinet has agreed with the proposal to establish a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to examine holistically the report by the special task force on the allegations made in the book entitled “My Story: Justice in the Wilderness”

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pix) said the set up of the RCI was in line with the Commissions of Inquiry Act 1950 (Act 119) which is under the jurisdiction of His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

She said the establishment of the RCI was decided after examining the recommendations proposed by the special task force chaired by Datuk Seri Fong Joo Chung in the report presented at the Cabinet Meeting today.

“The government views seriously the allegations involving the violation of professional responsibilities by a top position. This is because transparency and accountability are the basis of people’s trust in the administration of justice and government institutions.

“As such the proposed RCI Terms of Commission will have a wider scope and will not be limited to the recommendations that have been submitted by the special task force,“ she said in a statement today.

According to her, the RCI aims to find the truth and submit recommendations to the government to bring reform to the country’s legal institution, not to find fault with any party.

Azalina said the detailed terms, membership and duration of the RCI will be proposed later by the government.

The book entitled My Story: Justice in the Wilderness” written by former Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas and published in January 2021 caused a public uproar prompting the Cabinet to establish a special task force as a fact-finding body to undertake an in-depth review and analysis of the entire book in October of the same year.-Bernama