Cabinet line-up to be announced late this afternoon: PM

IPOH: The new Cabinet line-up will be announced late this afternoon, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said.

He said the full list of the line-up has been presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for consent this morning.

“Our options are limited because, as I said before, we don’t want too many ministers or ambassadors with ministerial status so as to reduce the expenditure.

“I hope they (new Cabinet line-up) will continue to serve the country so that we can focus on reviving the economy,” he said in his speech at the “Kenduri Rakyat” event after performing Friday prayers at the Muhammad Al-Fateh Mosque in Taman Jati here today.

Anwar said the new Cabinet members would be called to attend a special meeting on Monday to discuss and finalise new government policies.

Anwar said the 15th General Election (GE15) has ended and it is now time for the government to work, including giving him the opportunity to perform his duties as a prime minister.

“It is my turn now. Last month, it was somebody else’s, so as last year or three or four years ago. So, let’s pray for this man (Anwar) to complete his full term,” he said.

The prime minister said the government needs to revive the economy including by providing more quality education, addressing the cost-of-living issue, and preparing better health facilities and infrastructure.

“I’m grateful to Allah because we have been able to restore the confidence of local and foreign investors, and strengthen the ringgit.

“When ringgit is strong, the cost of import will be lesser and the cost of goods, such as chicken and fertilisers can be reduced,” he said.

Anwar, who is PKR president, won the Tambun parliamentary seat with a 3,736-vote majority in the four-cornered fight in the GE15 and was sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister on Nov 24.-Bernama