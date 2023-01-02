Cabinet members wish Happy Federal Territory Day

KUALA LUMPUR: Several members of the Cabinet shared their 2023 Federal Territory Day greetings on their respective social media and wished the federal territories continued prosperity and progress.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, through a post on Facebook, prayed that the federal territories and their people continue to progress and drive the country’s economy for the sake of prosperity and well-being of the people and country.

. “Let’s spread the values ​​of unity, understanding and togetherness among us so that we remain strong and united to face any challenges that come,“ said Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities.

Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil, who is Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament, extended his Happy Federal Territory Day greetings through a post on Facebook.

He said Federal Territory Day is celebrated on Feb 1 every year in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan in conjunction with the event in 1974 when Kuala Lumpur was placed under federal administration.

“Federal Territory For All,“ he said.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu also shared his Happy Federal Day greetings on his Facebook today.

“Rejuvenate the love and affection for the country and strengthen the relationship among us. Hopefully, the development in the Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan will continue to drive the country’s economic growth and improve the lives of the people,“ he said.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, who also shared his Federal Territory Day wish in a post on Facebook said the official slogan of the 2023 Federal Territory Day ‘Federal Territories for All’ reflects the value of unity, understanding and togetherness in the society.

Also wishing Happy Federal Territory Day on Facebook was Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Everyone at the Ministry of Health (KKM) wishes Happy Federal Territory Day 2023 to all residents of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan, she said.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook shared a Happy Federal Territory Day 2023 poster on his Facebook along with the caption ‘Sustainable Transport is the Pulse of National Development.’ -Bernama