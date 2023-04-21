Cabinet ministers extend Aidilfitri wishes

KUALA LUMPUR: Several Cabinet ministers today took the opportunity to extend Aidilfitri wishes to all Malaysian Muslims.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said Malaysians, regardless of race, religion or background tend to celebrate all festivals together which has become an attraction for tourists to experience what harmony is all about in this country.

“This is the uniqueness of our people which can’t be found elsewhere,” Tiong said, while also advising all those travelling back to their hometowns to be safe on the road.

In the spirit of Aidilfitri, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the ministry workforce is committed to working harder for the country and the people.

“Celebrate Aidilfitri with gratitude and happiness with your loved ones. The lessons obtained throughout Ramadan teach us patience, love, compassion, willpower and many more,” he said in a Twitter post.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said Aidilfitri strengthens harmony and unity among Malaysians.

“This is the time to seek forgiveness and strengthen relationships. Put behind your disagreements and strengthen harmony and unity,” he said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa asked Malaysians to be grateful and reflect on the blessings received from Allah SWT.

“Endless blessings, such as health, family, happiness and many more. May we continue to be grateful and receive blessings from Allah SWT. Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Maaf Zahir dan Batin,” she said in a video uploaded on Facebook.

Muslims in Malaysia celebrate Aidilfitri tomorrow. -Bernama