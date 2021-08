KOTA KINABALU: The reappointment of two ministers from Sabah, namely Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, and Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee will allow them to pursue matters pertaining to the state’s rights.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor(pix) said this included the rights enshrined in pre-independence documents such as the Inter-Governmental Committee report and Malaysia Agreement 1963.

He said Ronald's portfolio was also crucial in helping the Sabah Government to achieve its ‘Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya’ development plan, of which agriculture is a key component.

Hajiji also hopes the new Cabinet members will help the country focus on the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and economic recovery effectively, as the people have high expectations of them.

“The new Cabinet under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is an action-oriented team capable of effectively dealing with the economic challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. Congratulations, and I wish them (Cabinet members) well in discharging their duties,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ismail Sabri also appointed four deputy ministers from Sabah, namely Jonathan Yassin (Deputy Home Minister II), Arthur Joseph Kurup (Deputy Works Minister II) as well as two new faces - Yamani Hafez Musa as Deputy Finance Minister II and Datuk Mohamad Alamin as Deputy Education Minister II.

“Although Yamani Hafez and Mohamed Alamin are new, I am confident of their ability and capability to succeed in their respective roles,” Hajiji said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin deemed the appointment of six leaders from Sabah in the new Cabinet as a recognition of the people of Sabah.

He hoped that the new Cabinet would be able to create a strong, credible team, that could work well with the people, and act in a swift and integrated manner.

“We are aware, at a time when the people are still struggling with the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with the challenging economic situation, the people have high hopes on the new Cabinet.

“We also hope that the new Cabinet will have new ideas, which are followed up with swift action. The people to see the government ready to implement something once it is announced, and not to wait any longer,” he said in a separate statement. -Bernama