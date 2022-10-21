Caely to invest in Indonesia amid company tussle

PETALING JAYA: Caely Holdings Bhd plans to embark on a joint venture with an Indonesian counterpart for a new production facility worth US$800,000 (RM3.80 million) amid a company tussle with former board members.

Caely executive director Leong Seng Wui said the joint venture, which includes investments in cash and machinery, will be executed in the first quarter of 2023 or earlier.

He added that the expansion plan in Indonesia is timely to minimise costs and improve production efficiency. The group will not wait until the completion of the lawsuits to proceed with the plan as it has sufficient funds and a healthy order book.

“(The lawsuits) doesn’t jeopardise the day-to-day operation of the company and it won’t stop the new board from building, expanding and operating the business,” Leong told a press conference today.

The group is also looking to re-strategise its direction by identifying and engaging market experts in the property development segment.

“With additional land banks in Tapah and Klang Valley, we will be hiring experts in the property development sector to identify potential projects. This will also include future acquisitions to boost Caely’s overall business.

“The ultimate aim of the new board is to work hard to revive the businesses and to reward employees and stakeholders for their support. We, the new management, will bring the company back on the right track,” he added.

Despite a freeze on Caely’s bank accounts, Leong said it could apply from the authority to use it for operation purposes, and all of Caely’s 100 management staff and 400 production workers as well as suppliers are being compensated on time.

Leong also viewed company tussles as “common” and “a norm” among listed entities, but affirmed that Caely, in terms of business, has no issue with its customers and suppliers. However, he noted that shareholders may take time to observe what the new board can bring.

“We believe what we do now is for the shareholders, including recovering the losses by the previous board, and growing the business. Time will tell, the (investigative) reports will tell,” he said.

Caely’s new board of directors, which comprises those with background in commercial and criminal investigations, law, and finance, seek to seize this period as an opportunity to stride forward for the new chapter of Caely.

Executive chairman Ng Keok Chai said the new board will fully support and cooperate with the police for the investigation and do its best to recover as much as possible.

“In addition, Virdos Lima will be able to continue with their investigation with the support from the new board including providing the necessary documentation relevant for their investigation to the extent possible.”

Since February 2022, Caely has been embroiled in a legal case of misappropriation of RM30.55 million of funds which involves Caely’s 12 former directors.

In August and September, the former board members were removed and new members were appointed. In October, the new board of directors lodged a police report requesting a police investigation for the alleged misappropriation of the funds.

Caely has filed a claim on the possible systematic misappropriation of funds by Datin Fong Nyok Yoon and her husband Datuk Alan Chuah Chin Lai, and non-disclosure of the systematic misappropriation by the other former directors as they had deliberately concealed and made no disclosure of the systematic misappropriation to the public, fraudulent concealment and conspiracy to injure among others.