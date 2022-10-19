California man guilty of murder in 1990s college case

LOS ANGELES: More than 26 years after a California student disappeared while walking back to her dorm room from a college party, a man was convicted of her murder Tuesday.

The body of 19-year-old Kristin Smart has never been found, and for decades billboards and even a true-crime podcast appealed for evidence in a case that haunted the community, before long-standing suspect Paul Flores (pix) was arrested last year.

Flores, now 45, was convicted of first-degree murder by a jury on Tuesday following a 12-week trial, a Monterey County Superior Court spokeswoman told AFP.

Smart's parents embraced one another in the courtroom as the verdict was read out. Her mother Denise was in tears, the San Luis Obispo Tribune reported.

Both Smart and Flores were students at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, roughly midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco on California's central coast, when she went missing in May 1996.

Flores was the last person seen with Smart, accompanying her on the 10-minute walk back to her dormitory from a party that night.

Prosecutors said Flores raped, or attempted to rape, and killed Smart before burying her remains under his father's house desk.

Paul's father Ruben, now 81, was found not guilty Tuesday of helping to hide her remains, the spokeswoman said.

During the trial, prosecutors said Paul Flores had stalked Smart for months, and suggested he may have drugged her drink at the party the night of her murder.

Smart was declared legally dead in 2002, but the mysterious case remained prominent in the San Luis Obispo community, drawing amateur sleuths including the “Your Own Backyard” podcast.

The court case had to be moved from San Luis Obispo to neighboring Monterey county to ensure a fair trial.

In 2019, a witness told detectives that Flores had admitted the crime to her.

As investigations intensified once more, prosecutors alleged that activity spotted at his father's house the following year indicated attempts to move Smart's remains.

Flores is due to be sentenced on December 9, and could face up to life in prison.

His attorney Robert Sanger told the Tribune that “the case is still pending” and declined to comment further. He did not immediately respond to AFP request for comment.-AFP