California wildfire threatens Yosemite’s giant sequoia trees

LOS ANGELES: A wildfire that has been burning out of control in California’s Yosemite National Park for three days is threatening its giant sequoia trees.

The fire, reported on the Washburn Trail of the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, “is currently 1,591 acres (644 hectares) with no containment,“ Yosemite National Park said Sunday, adding that 360 firefighters were battling the blaze.

Firefighters “are proactively protecting” the grove, which is home to over 500 giant sequoias, according to the incident summary.

One crew is preparing the grove’s “Grizzly Giant” -- the most renowned sequoia in the park -- for the approaching flames by dousing it in water.

“Standing at 209 feet it is the second largest tree in the Yosemite,“ the park said, captioning footage shared to social media of its efforts.

The Washburn Fire’s cause is under investigation.

US fire chiefs warned that 2022 looks set to be a terrible year for wildfires.

“Given the fuel conditions, the fire conditions that we’re here talking about, I foresee a very tough four, five, six months in front of us,“ Orange County, California Fire Chief Brian Fennessy said in June.

Scientists say global warming, which is being driven chiefly by humanity’s unchecked burning of fossil fuels, is making extreme weather events more likely.

The giant sequoias are the world’s largest trees by volume. Their relatives, the California redwoods, can grow taller -- well over 100 meters -- but are not as wide.

Both kinds of tree are adapted to fires, with thick bark that protects them from heat.

In their lifetimes, which are measured in thousands of years, they typically endure lots of fires, the heat from which helps their cones to open, allowing the seeds to disperse.

But longer, hotter and more aggressive fires can damage them, sometimes irreparably, and California has recently seen multiple severe fire seasons in a row.

Around 10,000 of them -- up to 14 percent of the world’s total -- perished in a huge fire in 2020.-AFP