PETALING JAYA: DAP leader Lim Kit Siang (pix) has called for Parliament to be declared an essential service and for 10 days of virtual Parliamentary meeting after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s opening on May 18.

Parliament should be declared an essential service so that it could play its important role of scrutiny of the government’s efforts to successfully combat the twin public health and economic crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic and to galvanise national unity and solidarity in the crisis, he said today.

This is regardless of the government’s decision on the movement control order (MCO) on the expiry of its third phase on April 28, he added.

“The Standing Orders Committee of Dewan Rakyat should meet urgently to prepare Parliament and the various Select Committees to enter the Internet era by holding virtual meetings,” Lim said in a statement.

He pointed to London where the House of Commons would launch its first virtual Parliament proceedings during question time.

“This was after United Kingdom Members of Parliament agreed yesterday to plans to set up a digital debating chamber with 120 MPs able to take part remotely using Zoom video conferencing software and a maximum of 50 allowed to be physically present,” the MP for Iskandar Puteri said.

“The UK House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has urged as many MPs as possible to take advantage of the digital ‘hybrid’ being offered and to ‘stay at home’ in order to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

“Any MPs who do insist on physically attending will be required to adhere to strict social distancing rules and to sit at least two metres away from colleagues.”

Lim said the passing of notes will be banned and the Commons doors will be kept open to reduce the risk of infection.

“When the Multimedia Super Corridor was launched 25 years ago, it was to ensure that Malaysia is on the cutting edge of the new information technology and to leapfrog into the information age,” he said.

“If we had accomplished this objective, Malaysia will be leading the world in digital Parliament instead of being a laggard in the information age.”

The idea that Parliament will meet for one day on May 18 for the delivery of the Royal Address just to comply with the constitutional requirement that Parliament must meet at least once in six months and then adjourn to July without any debate, including the traditional Motion of Thanks of the Royal Address, is most shocking and undemocratic, he said.

“It can only stem from people who have no notion, regard or respect for the democratic idea and the importance and role of parliamentary democracy.

“In fact, any self-respecting Minister assigned the responsibility of Parliamentary affairs would have resigned in protest at such contempt and disregard of the proper role of Parliament. Unfortunately, this is not the case,” he added.