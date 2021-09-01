Call for Malaysians to appreciate true meaning of independence

KANGAR: Crown princes from five states, namely Perlis, Selangor, Terengganu, Kelantan and Negeri Sembilan have called on the people to appreciate the true meaning of independence.

The call was made during the ‘Harapan Diraja Pewaris Negara Merdeka’ programme organised by the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) which was broadcast live on its Facebook page, last night.

Tunku Besar Seri Menanti Tunku Ali Redhauddin Ibni Tuanku Muhriz decreed that the people must always hold to the five principles of Rukunegara which was instituted as the basis of national unity and formation of the country.

“Unity among the people from all walks of life has become more vital when the country is facing challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan, Dr Tengku Muhammad Fa-iz Petra Ibni Almarhum Sultan Ismail Petra said although this year’s National Day has to be celebrated under the new normal, the struggles of the country’s forefathers in securing freedom for the country must always be appreciated.

“Celebrating the National Day is not about just having fun, but we must all understand that it was not easy to achieve the independence and only with the grace from Allah we prevailed,” he said.

The Yang di-Pertuan Muda of Terengganu, Tengku Muhammad Ismail Ibni Al-Wathiqu Billah Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin called on the people to remain united in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic, by adhering to the standard operating procedures set by the government.

He also urged the people to always remember the sacrifices of previous freedom fighters and continue to work together to develop the country.

The Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj, meanwhile wanted all Malaysians to strengthen national unity and embrace diversity in the country to ensure the racial harmony is maintained.

“Let us all celebrate and fill the National Month with positivity,” he said.

In his speech, the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail called on the people to free themselves from negative elements and always try to find a common ground in order to develop the nation.

“At the same time, each opinion expressed should be constructive and offer solutions because the country needs citizens with first class mentality,” he said.

All the crown princes also conveyed their condolences to the families of the Covid-19 victims and prayed that they would be strong throughout this ordeal and hoped that the pandemic would end soon.

They also expressed their gratitude to all frontliners for their dedication, sacrifices and tireless efforts in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and wished Happy 64th National Day to all Malaysians.-Bernama