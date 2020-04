GEORGE TOWN: Penang state executive councillor Chong Eng has asked the relevant authorities to introduce new measures to curb domestic violence during the movement control order (MCO) period.

Chong, who heads the Women and Family Development Committee, said more policemen could be deployed to handle such cases, including child abuse.

“Being forced to stay home because of the MCO, husbands and wives are likely to get into each other’s hair more frequently,” she said in an interview with theSun this week.

On their part, she said, the victims should lodge reports with the police.

“This will not only prevent stress levels from rising, but it will also get to the root of the problem.”

Chong said problems would arise if victims husband or wife failed to stand up for themselves, chose to remain silent or did not reach out for help.

“When that happens, the cycle of violence will continue.”

She added that in many cases, the victims dared not forsake their families.

The state could offer victims cash to pay for transport to a shelter where they could be given emergency counselling.

“Food and shelter will also be provided pending investigation.”

She was commenting on a claim that the number of cases of domestic violence has risen after the MCO was enforced, contrary to data from the police that showed a marginal drop in the incidence of domestic violence.

The International College of Clinical Hypnotherapy Practitioners said it received six calls about domestic violence in the first eight hours after it activated its hotline.

Asia-Pacific regional director Synthia Surin said psychological helpline service providers had received more reports of extra-marital affairs and substance abuse than normal.

“These are among the many family and matrimonial issues that have led to a rise in domestic violence,” Surin said.

Chong said 343 cases of domestic violence were reported last year and she expected this year’s figure to be higher.

“For every report lodge, five others go unreported because of the shame and social stigma attached to marital squabbles.”

She said the Penang government had pledged financial aid to help non-governmental organisations provide shelter for victims at safe houses.

A one-stop centre has also been established at the Penang Hospital to receive such complaints.

She said data from the police showed that 13 cases of domestic violence were reported in Penang during the first phase of the MCO from March 18 to March 31 and there were two reports from April 1 to April 12.

Victims are advised to call the 24-hour emergency hotline at 04-2691 999.

Read the story on our iPaper:

Call for measures to curb domestic violence