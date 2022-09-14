Call for more anti-littering action

MARANG: Environmentalists have lamented that the authorities are not seriously enforcing littering laws to curb the habit of throwing rubbish indiscriminately.

Kapas Conservation Society (KCS) founder Kayan Ratnam said Malaysia has laws to punish culprits for littering, such as the Environmental Quality Act.

Although there has been some improvement in littering awareness over the years, enforcement has been ineffective.

“If Malaysia practise proper enforcement regularly and fine people who litter, just like local authorities that fine car owners for illegal parking, we can quickly solve this issue,”

Kayan said.

“Most developed countries are clean today because of the imposition of fines. Immediately imposing a RM50 fine when officers catch people littering will deter them from doing it again. It will take some time, but we will see the results.”

Camping and Volunteering Adventures (Cava) leader Bavanie Suppiah said the habit of throwing rubbish in the ocean can have major negative impacts on islands and marine life, and it will get worse if enforcement is not strict.

She said plastic bottles and general rubbish that are dumped into rivers and disposed at landfills could end up in the ocean and some get washed up on shores.

“If littering does not stop, we will have more dead marine life. Plankton will not get enough light because floating rubbish blocks the sunlight it needs. When plankton dies, the ocean food chain gets disrupted and causes major issues, including climate change,” she said.

“We are already destroying a lot of forest land in the name of development. The least we can do is to save our oceans. It’s for our benefit.”

Bavanie added that the mentality of Malaysians must change so as not to indiscriminately dispose rubbish just about anywhere, which negatively impacts our oceans and islands.

“Some people think they are giving job opportunities to people if they leave them rubbish to clear. Some think it’s okay to throw away things that they think are biodegradable although this may take many years. Some are just too lazy to find a rubbish bin.

“Littering on a beach is the smaller picture of ocean pollution. Things like throwing rubbish everywhere, leaving behind fishing nets, using plastics, unsustainable and irresponsible fishing practices, and usage of sunscreen are bigger problems for ocean health.”

Kayan and Bavanie were speaking to theSun during a beach clean-up event at Pulau Kapas in Terengganu organised by Cava in collaboration with KCS and Reef Check Malaysia and backed by Messrs Tai and Partners in conjunction with International Coastal Clean-up Day, which was held simultaneously throughout the world.

The event, which lasted about three hours, covered about 1km of the shoreline. Some 30 volunteers collected about 250kg of rubbish that included plastic bottles, polystyrene packing, fishing nets and ropes.

Participant Lauren Eng said she joined the clean-up as she is concerned about the environmental impact rubbish has on the environment.

“This initiative is to save the beach for future generations to enjoy the view,” she said.

Nadine Leon, a Filipino studying in Malaysia, said the clean-up was a way of giving back to society. She also expressed hope that more people would join in to clean the islands and oceans.