INDEED, all eyes are on our newly-minted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to pick his Cabinet. It is time the choice of Cabinet ministers be solely based on ability and capabilities.

The federal Cabinet is akin to an engine room that serves to reform, drive and guide our nation forward, economically and socially. Ordinary Malaysians will fervently hope that the prime minister will base his selection on meritocracy when selecting his Cabinet, especially given the health and economic crisis.

Political observers have advised that the prime minister select the most capable, irrespective of race or age to manoeuvre the nation out of the current dire predicament it is in caused by the pandemic.

They have called for a highly talented diverse Cabinet to forge the best pathway for a better Malaysia.

The war against Covid demands the use of our best brains and minds. As former US president Ronald Reagan Said: “Surround yourself with the best people you can find”. Hence, the Cabinet should comprise ministers who have strong competencies.

Management experts have long stressed the importance of meritocracy in appointing the best people. If running Malaysia can be likened to managing a business entity, it follows that, arguably, meritocracy is the preferred way to go.

Our political leaders have often spoken of Malaysia striving to become a strong developed nation. To achieve this sooner rather than later, meritocracy must be constantly adopted, including in our Cabinet, education and workplace.