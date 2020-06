GEORGE TOWN: The state government should consider alternatives for the RM46 billion Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) which may now not become a reality due to the economic costs of the Covid-19 pandemic, says one of Penang’s oldest nongovernmental societies, Aliran.

Its executive council member Anil Netto drew attention to the damage done by the virus on real estate and infrastructure including on job losses amidst a global slowdown.

“The coronavirus pandemic has given us some space to reflect on the master plan – in reality, a plan to reclaim three islands in the name of providing infrastructure for Penang,” Anil wrote in the Aliran portal.

The master plan which was regarded as the ambitious and mainstay project of the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led state government was first mooted in 2009 before it was approved by the then PH-led federal government last year.

Its key components include an undersea tunnel between Bagan Ajam on the mainland and Gurney Drive on the island, three interlocking highways linking Air Itam, Gurney Drive and Batu Ferringhi to the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressways, a light rail transit link and two Pan Island highways around the island.

But Anil said the pandemic has caused immeasurable damage to the economy and the costing model of the master plan needs to be reviewed.

The 4,500 - acre three islands’ project was supposed to house over 446,000 people, most of them in expensive homes.

Many of them would probably have been foreign buyers.

Anil said that in reality foreign buyers are themselves reeling from the pandemic and recession in their own countries.

“They are now unlikely to be coming to Malaysia soon.”

Anil urged Penang to learn from the Dubai experience and see how it is now struggling with its overly ambitious reclamation following the economic damage caused by the virus,

He also pointed out that Covid-19 has left property prices in a slump, not only in Penang but globally, especially as more people are now unemployed.

One sign of this is that people can barely afford to buy affordable houses here, forcing the state to reduce the prices of homes above RM72,000 by 10%.

To clear the glut of high-end homes, the eligibility threshold for foreigners has been slashed by 20% for apartments and 40% for landed property.

This to Anil is an indication that the forecast selling prices of homes on the proposed three reclaimed islands have been overrun by market conditions.

“This plunge in real estate has thrown the model for the master plan upside down.”

Anil said that Penang has lost almost a decade debating the master plan so it is now time to put it out of its misery and come up with a sustainable mobility plan, which by all comparisons, should be cheaper.

It can also generate jobs, especially in areas of green technology and innovation as Penang moves towards a public transport-driven model rather than private cars.