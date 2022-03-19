Call to give more opportunities to youths

KUALA LUMPUR: Several Umno delegates today want the party to continue to provide opportunities to young people to ensure that the party's rejuvenation target is achieved.

In fact, some of them promised to try to gain the support of young people in order to bring victory to Umno in the 15th General Election (GE15).

“Insya-Allah, if Youth is given 50 seats in GE15, we promise and guarantee that we will win all the seats,“ said Umno Youth representative from Melaka Dr Muhammad Akmal Saleh(pix).

“Before this, we can rarely see more than one Youth candidate (contesting in a constituency), but under the leadership of the current president, not one...not two but four (seats) were given to Umno Youth during Melaka state election and five during Johor election...Alhamdulilah, we won all the seats, '' he said during the debate on the policy speech of the Umno president at the party's general assembly here.

Meanwhile, Umno student representative Wan Muhammad Zuhir Ghazali said potential young candidates should continue to be highlighted to manifest Umno's rejuvenation principles.

“We have to support candidates who are capable and have a clean image. The Melaka and Johor elections have proven that young candidates can win in hot seats,” he said.

Wan Muhammad Zuhir said Umno needed to implement reforms including new offers, actions and approaches to win the hearts of the young.

Meanwhile, a delegate from Terengganu Bazlan Abd Rahman said Umno must formulate new offers to young people to convince them to stay with the party.

The needs of young people must be managed holistically and consistently, not just for electoral purposes, he said.

“In GE15, 22.7 million people are expected to be eligible to vote. Of that number, 5.6 million are first-time voters...1.2 million of whom are around 18 to 20 years old.

“How do we want to ensure that these people support Umno? What is our plan? What is our offer? What are their future prospects going to be like?...in education, employment, housing and welfare,” he said.

Meanwhile, Overseas Umno Club representative Haziq Hafiz Himas asked Umno to seek out new talents among youths.-Bernama