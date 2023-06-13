Call to give para-athletes who do country proud better media coverage

PETALING JAYA: With 15% of the world’s population having some form of disability, Paralympic Council Malaysia (PCM) is calling for more attention to be paid to athletes with disability.

Its secretary-general Datuk Subramaniam Raman Nair said despite immense efforts to excel in their chosen sport, media coverage for para-athletes and their achievements were low.

In the Asean para-games in Cambodia from June 3 to 9, Malaysian para-athletes won 50 gold, 38 silver and 34 bronze medals.

“Despite this remarkable achievement, there was a lack of awareness on paralympic sports by the public due to poor coverage by the media.

“We are appealing to the media to provide our para-athletes with due recognition so that they will be inspired to perform better in the future.”

Subramaniam said people with disability are often taken for granted, with some believing that it is their “fate” to be disabled, adding that they are often excluded from active participation in society.

“Opportunities for them are often limited and rarely are they given priority in anything. Excelling in sports is one way for them to gain some recognition.

“Media coverage for their achievements can be a powerful tool to spread awareness of para-sports and allow the public to understand their challenges, while encouraging their parents to let them participate in sporting activities.”

Subramaniam said according to World Health Organisation statistics, 15% of the world population are persons with some form of disability.

He added that the International Paralympic Committee, which is the controlling body for the paralympic movement, has come up with several awareness campaigns.

“The campaigns have been among the most powerful and extensive ever promoted, and the message has helped create awareness that this 15% of the world’s population need to be included in every aspect of society.”

With a focus on gaining recognition for para-athletes, Subramaniam said: “PCM has taken steps to increase the level of awareness among the public for our para-athletes, who are also the

nation’s pride.

“Our efforts to promote awareness of para-athletes include having the presence of sports journalists at major para-activities, issuing press releases for publication, coaching para-athletes to be media-savvy and being active on social media channels.”

He also said para-athletes who have been selected to represent Malaysia in the Asean paralympic sports have pinned their hopes on winning gold for the country.

Selections for para-games were made through a rigorous and thorough process, with only those with merit being chosen for the national team.

On the future of para-athletes, Subramaniam said sponsorship is a crucial factor in their success in para-sports, while media coverage is vital for return on investment.

“Every para-athlete has a personal story to tell, which involves being triumphant over various obstacles before they achieved success. Media coverage would give these athletes the right attention and support they deserve.

“PCM is committed to driving the paralympic movement in Malaysia by coordinating para-sports activities within the country, including working with stakeholders such as the National Sports Council, National Sports Institute and others that promote para-games nationally.

“With continued support and attention from the media and the public, the para-sports movement in Malaysia has ample chance to flourish for years to come while giving para-athletes the same recognition that able-bodied athletes have,” he said.