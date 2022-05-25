Cambodia breaks own SEA Games medal record after bagging 63 medals in Vietnam

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia broke its Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) medal tally record after earning 63 medals at the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam, a senior official said here on Tuesday.

“This is the first time in our history that Cambodia has won the most medals, up to 63 including nine gold, 13 silver and 41 bronze medals,“ Xinhua quoted Defence Minister Gen Tea Banh, who is also the president of the Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee, as saying in a speech at Phnom Penh International Airport after returning from the Games.

“It is a good sign and we believe that our athletes will gain more medals at the 32nd SEA Games to be held in our own country in 2023,“ he added.

In 2019's 30th SEA Games in the Philippines, Cambodia won 46 medals, including four golds, six silvers and 36 bronzes.

After his speech, a SEA Games flag, which symbolises Cambodia's responsibilities as the following year's host, was paraded from the airport through the streets to the headquarters of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia.

Cambodia will host the SEA Games for the first time in May 2023, and the Morodok Techo National Stadium in the northern suburb of Phnom Penh will be the centerpiece venue for the event.-Bernama