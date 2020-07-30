Cambodia to monitor all inbound flights after ban on Malaysian and Indonesian flights

Cambodia will closely monitor flights to the country after announcing the cancellation of inbound flights from Malaysia and Indonesia from August 1.

Spokesperson of Cambodia’s Ministry of Health Or Vandine said that Cambodia realises that the majority of Cambodians flying to Cambodia from the US, France, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Egypt and Mali had to transit in Malaysia and Indonesia, leading to a surge in the number of Covid-19 patients in the country.

She said that the postponement of the flights aims to minimise the risk of coronavirus spreading in Cambodia and transmissions among the community.

According to head of Cambodia’s State Secretariat of Civil Aviation Mao Havannal, the number of passengers flying to Cambodia increased after the Southeast Asian country removed ban of entry on citizens from six countries in June 2020.

Before Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, Phnom Penh welcomed 10,000 visitors each day via flights and nearly 15,000 in late months of 2019.

Since June 2020, it has received only 15-20 flights each day.

In August, Cambodian people will enjoy many holidays, raising concern about community transmission of the virus.

According to the ministry, on July 29 morning, Cambodia had recorded a total of 233 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 147 patients fully recovering. The last seven cases were detected on four Cambodian peacekeepers who had returned after completing their mission in Mali while the other four had returned from Indonesia. -Khmer Times