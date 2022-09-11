Campaign workers’ vehicle rammed from behind

JOHOR BAHRU: A vehicle used by Barisan Nasional (BN) campaign workers was rammed from behind and followed by a four-wheel drive in several locations that started in Taman Mount Austin early this morning.

Johor Umno working secretary Datuk Pandak Ahmad said after being hit by the Mitsubishi Triton at about 4 am, the campaign workers in the Proton Gen 2 car panicked causing them to drive away.

However, he said, they were followed by the four-wheel drive and several other vehicles and once again rammed from behind at Jalan Nibong 13, Taman Daya.

“The workers did not dare to leave the car and continued to drive away but was still followed by the four-wheel drive and was hit a third time when they arrived at Adda Heights,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He described the action as an unhealthy political culture, adding that a police report was lodged at the Setia Indah Police Station today.

Pandak also expressed his disappointment after a BN’s billboard in Bandar Selesa Jaya here was vandalised and destroyed by irresponsible parties early this morning.

South Johor Bahru district police chief ACP Raub Selamat and Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Rahmat Ariffin when contacted confirmed both incidents, adding that investigations were underway.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man was arrested at Taman Universiti Skudai here, for allegedly burning a political party flag by the roadside at midnight last night.

Johor Bahru North district deputy police chief Supt Fariz Ammar Abdullah said investigations found that the e-hailing driver committed the offence due to personal reasons and did not involve other parties.-Bernama