Campos joins PSG as ‘sports advisor’, says French press

PARIS: French champions Paris Saint-Germain have moved quickly to replace outgoing sports director Leonardo by appointing Luis Campos as ‘sports advisor’, the French sports media reported on Friday.

The 57-year-old Portuguese, who is renowned for his scouting and recruitment skills, “became sports advisor to the (club) president, Nasser al-Khelaifi, in charge of the first team”, according to the daily Le Parisien in a report which was confirmed by L’Equipe and RMC Sport.

Campos, who has signed a three-year contract, worked as a scout for Real Madrid when Jose Mourinho was manager before moving on to be football director at Monaco, Lille and, most recently, Celta Vigo.

His arrival had been widely anticipated following PSG’s decision to part company with Leonardo just hours after announcing that star player Kylian Mbappe would remain with the club rather than move to Real Madrid.-AFP