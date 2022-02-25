Can JDT overcome KL City's high motivation?

KUALA LUMPUR: The intensity of the Malaysia League (M-League) competition is back again, and ahead is the epic encounter between eight-time Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and 2021 Malaysia Cup champions Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC in the Charity Shield match tomorrow.

For fans of both teams, the action at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, is like a repeat of the final of the 100th anniversary of the Malaysia Cup last season which saw KL City FC carve a stylish 2-0 victory to steal the thunder from defending champions JDT.

After sculpting its own history and ending a 32-year wait to win the Malaysia Cup, the Charity Shield match to lift the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Cup gives the City Boys squad the golden opportunity to achieve double success and open the 2022 M-League campaign in style.

However, based on the excellent season-opening record that JDT has, including winning statistics on its side, having lifted the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Trophy four seasons in a row since 2018, is an indication that the Southern Tigers squad is not a team easily defied in its own lair.

The factor of playing as host team turned out to give a big advantage to JDT after they only lost once in the last seven appearances on home ground since 2015.

JDT's six Charity Shield wins since the club's inception in 2013 were won at home - 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019 editions were won at Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin while the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium witnessed the successful defence of the 2020 and 2021 editions.

In the 2017 edition, JDT's hat-trick was unattainable after losing to Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC in a penalty shootout at the Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium.

Meanwhile, the friendly match series against international clubs including Russia’s Spartak Moscow during pre-season training in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently also puts JDT on firm footing to kick off the 2022 season.

Overall JDT ended the friendly series in Dubai with one win over Shabab Al Ahli (UAE), three draws against MSK Zilina (Slovakia), Riga FC (Latvia) and Spartak Moscow and one defeat at the hands of Russian club Rodina Moscow.

In fact, JDT coached by Benjamin Mora(pix) with a star-studded lineup, are also strengthened with five new faces, namely national defender Muhammad Syahmi Safari, former Italian and Premier League striker Fernando Forestieri, Bienvenido Maranon (striker), Carli de Murga (defender) and Moussa Sidibe (winger).

However, all the JDT advantages on paper is no guarantee that spoilers KL City FC can be easily tamed, especially after their defiant victory in the 2021 Malaysia Cup final.

KL City FC's head coach Bojan Hodak is definitely dreaming once again of leading the team to make history, ending the wait after Kuala Lumpur last won the Charity Shield in the 2000 edition.

That historic victory will be the best lucky charm for KL City FC to defy the odds again by winning at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, after losing in all three meetings at the hallowed JDT ground, since being promoted to the Super League in 2018.

Like JDT, KL City FC has also been strengthened with new faces including Australian defender Declan Lambert and former Sabah FC striker Kevin Koubemba as well as several youngsters to breathe fresh air into the team.

Despite the record on paper clearly in favour of the homesters to clinch their seventh Shield, KL City FC has the gusto to dent JDT’s dignity at home, with both teams aiming to keep errors on the pitch to a minimum to emerge champions.

For the record, the match is the opening match of the M-League which will start on March 4 and the 38th edition clash this weekend is no longer counted as the first match of the Super League.-Bernama