Can retreat of democracy be reversed?

THE Summit for Democracy that US President Joe Biden is spearheading in December, at which scores of countries will be in attendance, is certainly timely and necessary.

I do not expect revolutionary and immediate measures to be adopted at the summit to save democracies from their rapid erosion in so many countries. The fact, however, that such a summit is taking place at this particular juncture is extremely important.

Democracies around the world are facing great challenges and are in retreat. Authoritarian leaders are exploiting the frustration and deep polarisation of their populace where democracy has failed to deliver.

Even America’s 240-year-old democracy was under ominous assault on Jan 6, which demonstrates how fragile democracy can be and how difficult it is to sustain it, given the insatiable thirst for power by authoritarian-minded leaders.

Regardless of how many good ideas emerge from the democracy summit, there are three other issues the summit must address: First, organisations such as the European Union (EU) and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), which are based on the principles of democracy, freedom and human rights, should not allow member states such as Poland, Hungary and Turkey to violate their charters with impunity.

Second, the US must end the practice of forcing democracy down the throats of any country. Third, the US and the EU must lead by example and encourage other countries to emulate them and provide them with incentives to adopt democratic principles.

The EU has, in fact, been struggling with Poland and Hungary, whose leaders became notorious abusers of human rights and openly defy and undermine the EU’s legal structure, which is based on human rights and the rule of law.

In Poland, the Constitutional Court ruled that Polish laws has primacy in some areas, which is a direct challenge to the EU as all its members must treat EU laws as supreme.

Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, told Parliament that “This ruling calls into question the foundations of the European Union. It is a direct challenge to the unity of the European legal order... [and] has serious consequences for the Polish people ... without independent courts, people have less protection and consequently their rights are at stake”.

Indeed, Poland continues to severely violate human rights, limiting the independence of the media and egregiously infringing on the rights of women, LGBTQ+, and immigrants.

Hungary’s president, Viktor Orban, who is clearly charting his own new course toward illiberal Christian democracy, came out in support of Poland’s rejection of EU supremacy.

He stated that the EU must “respect member states’ sovereignty”, as if domestic human right abuses have nothing to do with the EU’s charter, which views universal human rights as the crown jewel of the Union.

Hungary, like Poland, does not fall short in its abuse of human rights, harassment of liberal organisations, rejection of migrants and outright discrimination against minorities while centralising power and control in the hands of the ruling conservative party.

At a time when the struggle between authoritarianism and democracy is so intense, if not fateful for the future of democracies, NATO and the EU must warn these countries that they are on the precipice of being kicked out if they do not change their governing practice.

They must be required to restore the principles of democracy by upholding universal human rights and abiding by the rule of law, or else they will forfeit their membership and suffer from the consequences of their crimes.

Turkey, as a NATO member state under President Erdogan, has crossed every red line in its treatment of its citizens and relations to NATO. Erdogan’s human rights abuses go beyond the pale of moral bankruptcy.

Since the presumed failed coup in July 2016, Erdogan has gone on a rampage against his own people, incarcerating tens of thousands of innocent individuals, including women and children, shutting down free press, subjecting critics to criminal indictment, waging a merciless war against his own Kurdish community, and making parliament nothing but a rubber stamp.

Indeed, nothing is left of Turkish democracy. He thinks of himself as God sent to restore the “glory” of the Ottoman Empire.

On foreign policy, it suffices to quote former foreign minister, Yasar Yakis, who said “Erdogan has long lost the trust of Europeans. There is no shortage of subjects of tension between the EU and Turkey, such as the question of refugees, the future of Cyprus ... the exploitation of hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey is in competition with Greece, Syria

and Israel”.

In addition, Erdogan’s coziness to the West’s foremost adversary, Russian President Putin, and his purchase of the S-400 air defence system, which compromises NATO’s defenses and intelligence, raises major concerns among NATO member states.

The Summit for Democracy should also remind the US, in particular, that it is time to cease and desist any effort

to export the US’ form of democracy to foreign countries through the use of force – Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya offer perfect examples of America’s failures.

The US should show in words and deeds why democracy is the best form of government that delivers for the people, protects human rights with zeal and indiscriminately provides the opportunity for every individual to grow and prosper by working hard and adhering to the rule of law.

During deliberations at the summit, Biden should admit to the US’ past mistakes and send a clear message to the world that the US stands ready to aid any country whose people are yearning for freedom and democracy, and offer to provide economic and technical assistance as long as their leaders fully adhere to universal human rights, the rule of law, and governing with the consent of the people. This applies to US allies as well.

The US should not ignore the fact that many of them, especially in the Gulf, are autocratic. In these instances, the US should use its soft power to entice them to open their societies.

It is hard to exaggerate the importance of leading by example

and demonstrating how democracy functions and why it requires constant nurturing. The Jan 6 insurrection demonstrated in no uncertain terms how democracy can be ominously undermined when the country’s elected leaders are authoritarian by their very nature.

A narcissistic leader, such as former US president Donald Trump, whose hunger for power seems to know no limit, sacrificed the good of the country because of his twisted ego.

America’s democracy cannot be repaired unless he and those who helped him are held accountable and face the weight of the law. America still can lead by example, but the Biden administration must simultaneously and systematically attend to healing the country of the terrible wounds inflicted on America’s democracy so brazenly by the previous administration.

For the Summit for Democracy to succeed, the US must work closely with NATO and the EU to take concrete measures to stop the erosion of democracies first from within. Otherwise, it will be difficult, if not impossible, for the US and EU to help repair the ailing democracies outside their own orbits. Leading by example and demonstrating that democracy

can deliver to the people should become the hallmark of the Summit

for Democracy.

Dr Alon Ben-Meir is a retired professor of international relations at the

Centre for Global Affairs

at New York University.