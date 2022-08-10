‘Can’t reveal Cabinet discussions, I have sworn in front of the King’: Ahmad Faizal

PETALING JAYA: Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) has refused to divulge details on Cabinet discussions to the public.

He said he has sworn in front of Yang diPertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on the matter.

“If I reveal it, I will go to Hell. I don’t want to go to Hell,“ said Faizal.

The Bersatu deputy president said this at a press conference after the official launching of the National Sports Day 2022 in Putrajaya, today, reported NST.