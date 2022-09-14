‘Can’t wait anymore’ MP fixes potholes till midnight

INSTEAD of waiting for the local authorities, Sepanggar MP Datuk Azis Jamman grabbed a shovel and went to work.

In a Facebook post today, Azis said he had received many complaints of damaged roads in his area, adding that viral videos also claimed that the potholes had led to accidents.

The Warisan MP bought related equipment for his team of volunteers and started fixing potholes until midnight.

He also pointed out that he had raised the matter in the Dewan Rakyat several times but to no avail.

“I am not a seasoned politician and for those who follow me on Facebook, you know me well. None of the allocations prepared by the government channelled to me. I also understand that that the state government might not have received sufficient funds from the federal government. Hence, I decided to act using my own funds,” he said.