Canada confirms 1,317 monkeypox cases

OTTAWA: The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) confirmed 1,317 cases of monkeypox including 35 hospitalisations in the country as of Wednesday, reported Xinhua.

The health agency said that of the confirmed cases, 631 cases are from Ontario, 505 from Quebec, 139 from British Columbia, 34 from Alberta, three from Saskatchewan, two from the Yukon and one each from Nova Scotia, Manitoba and New Brunswick.

Experts say monkeypox is a viral disease that can spread from person to person through close contact with an infected person, including through hugs, kisses, massages or sexual intercourse.-Bernama