Canadian parents struggle to book doctors' appointments

OTTAWA: Canadian parents are struggling to book doctors' appointments with long wait times of up to six months, with an increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among children and cases of Covid-19 and the flu, Xinhua quoted a CTV News report.

“(The secretary) basically said people are waiting three to six months for an appointment,“ a mother told CTV News in a telephone interview who tried booking an appointment at her son’s clinic in August and was told the earliest appointment was in November.

Several parents wrote to CTV News about their difficulties with booking doctors' appointments for their children over the last few months. The emailed responses have not all been independently verified, according to the report.

An increase in RSV cases among children is leaving paediatric hospitals across Canada overwhelmed by the surge of new patients. In addition to RSV, cases of Covid-19 and the flu are also contributing to an increase in viral infections at hospitals, resulting in what experts are calling a “multi-demic”, the report said.

According to the Canadian Pediatric Society, the ongoing shortage of children's pain and fever medications, such as Tylenol and Advil, also plays a role in the increased demand for appointments within Canada's health-care system, the report said.-Bernama