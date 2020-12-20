Cancer patient believed to have jumped to his death from hospital building

KUANTAN: A cancer patient was found dead near the main lobby of Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here today, believed to have jumped from the fourth floor of the building.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the 55-year-old patient who was found at 2.25 am lying face down and covered in blood, was believed to be undergoing treatment at HTAA since Wednesday.

“The deceased’s wife claimed that her husband had been suffering from stage four thyroid cancer for the past year and often went to HTAA for chemotherapy. He was also understood to have complained of severe headaches over the past few days.

“So far, we believe the deceased jumped from the hospital building based on the broken branches and twigs on his body,“ he told reporters here today.

Mohamad Noor said the remains of the deceased from Sri Jaya, Maran near here, had been sent to the HTAA Forensic Department. — Bernama