Cancer survivor’s income docked by delivery company despite high delivery rate

DELIVERY RIDERS tirelessly work to ensure everyone’s orders are delivered in a timely manner and the item is in a decent condition upon delivery which is no easy task as they have to make several deliveries in a single day to get paid a decent amount.

Unfortunately for one food delivery rider, this Hari Raya may be a difficult one to ring in after he came to discover that his company docked a substantial amount of his pay.

The deliveryman took to TikTok to share his woes in having such a big chunk of his salary cut. He said that he hopes that his company sees his video, hoping for them to make the right call after seeing his video.

He said, while tearfully breaking down, that he expected to receive his income of RM800 this week, but he had received RM500 instead, which the company told him that RM300 was withheld from his pay due to a high rate of order cancellations.

“Don’t they understand, how much I tirelessly work? RM300 is a big deal to me. Now more than ever, I need the money. I had to pawn my car for RM5,000.

“I wanted to take it before Raya but (my situation) is such that the rent for my house back in my hometown has not been paid in six months.

“I just recovered from stage three cancer. I just got my life back last year. I had to start from nothing while I’m trying to get my life back. I borrowed RM1,000 from my foster mother for my motorcycle deposit payment to work as a delivery rider in Kuala Lumpur.

He added that has sent an e-mail to the company regarding the issue and the company asserted that the young man had received the correct amount of money.

In another update, the Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has contacted the delivery rider to provide aid after his video went viral.