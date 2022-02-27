Candidates say focus affected ahead of 2021 SPM due to floods

KUALA KRAI: Students have expressed their concern over the impending flood disaster in the state with only three days left before the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

A Form Five student from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kuala Krai, here, Mohd Nasrul Ashraf Mohd Nawi said he could not concentrate on his studies as he was worried that his home would be flooded and made it difficult for him to take the exam.

“My focus is a bit disturbed at the moment thinking about what will happen if this heavy rain does not subside because the area around my house is flood-prone.

“I sympathise with my friends and their families who have been ordered to evacuate to temporary flood relief centres,” he told Bernama here today.

A fellow student Aiman Haikal Faizul Hakim from SMK Sultan Yahya Petra 1 said he would ask for his teacher’s help to allow him to stay at the school dormitory if his house was flooded.

“There is no other way for me to do except to ask permission to stay at the hostel because I do not want to miss the SPM examination,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Yusri Mohd Yamin said he was worried that his son’s studies would be affected, adding that as a parent he was deeply concerned because SPM is a major examination that would set a course for his son’s future.

“If heavy rain continues, I will look for other ways to take my son to school because the usual route might be impassable (due to floods),“ he said.

The 2021 SPM examination is scheduled to take place on March 2 to 29 involving more than 400,000 candidates nationwide.-Bernama